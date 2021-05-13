Aanjjan Srivastav: Sumeet Raghavan is like a son to me

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actors Aanjjan Srivastav and Sumeet Raghavan, who share the screen space in the show "Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey", share a great equation off-screen, too.

Sumeet plays Aanjjan's son on the show, and the latter says he is like a son to him off screen.

"As an actor, while shooting, your co-stars eventually turn into family members and it is something that happened with my relationship with Sumeet as well. He is like a real son to me. Even off-screen, we happened to share the same father-son bond. No matter even if we're shooting on different sets, Sumeet ensures to check on me. As time passed by our bond only grew stronger," says Aanjjan.