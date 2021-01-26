Aanjjan Srivastav: Through RK Laxman I found brilliance in subtlety of acting

Remembering Laxman, the actor said: "After 1988 I have been known as Wagle. The character of 'Wagle Ki Duniya' was created by legendary cartoonist and storyteller RK Laxman. I am known as Wagle because of him. I vividly remember my first encounter with him. It was way back in the 80s. Neither of us knew each other."

Aanjjan worked with the legend in the 80s on the show "Wagle Ki Duniya", which was based on the characters created by Laxman.

"It was because of late Kundan Shah ji that I crossed paths with Mr. Laxman. Kundan Shah ji (the show's director) had called me for a meeting where I first met RK Laxman. I didn't really know what was the meeting about and I wasn't aware for which show I had been called for. All Kundan Shah ji asked of me was to read a dialogue, which I read in my own style. It was then RK Laxman had the first conversation with me and said that my dialogue delivery was too loud. Right after that he effortlessly narrated the entire dialogue and I was simply mesmerised by him," he added.

Aanjjan recalled that though Laxman found him loud during the first reading, it was the cartoonist who decided that the actor should do the first episode.

"It was through Mr. RK Laxman that I found the brilliance in the subtlety of acting. He reminded me that the essence of the audio and visual acting can be reflected just through your eyes and facial expressions," he said.

Aanjjan shared that it was after the second episode of "Wagle Ki Duniya" that he was completely into his character and the show.

"I could work for 48 hours because RK Laxman introduced me to an art form that completely blew me away and I wanted to keep doing it. He encouraged my work which kept pushing me to give my best and the rest is history. This day I want to thank this legendary man for introducing me to his exceptional work and art," he added.

Aanjjan will reprise his role as Srinivas Wagle on "Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey", which will air on Sony SAB.

--IANS

nn/vnc/