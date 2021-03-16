'Aanum Pennum' to release on Mar 26

The anthology, Aanum Pennum, will hit the screens on Mar 26. Aashiq Abu, Venu and Jay K are the directors.

Joju George, Asif Ali, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Roshan Mathew, Samyuktha Menon and Darshana Rajendran include the main cast.

Venu’s movie in Aanum Pennum is based on legendary writer Uroob’s Rachiyamma and has Asif Ali and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles.