'Aarkkariyam' and 'Anugraheethan Antony' to release today (Apr 1)

Cinematographer Sanu John Varughese turns director with Aarkkariyam, which is releasing at the cinemas today.
Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sharafudheen are doing the lead roles. Santhosh T Kuruvilla and Aashiq Abu are the producers.
Sanu John Varughese, Rajesh Ravi and Arun Janardhanan are the writers. G Srinivas Reddy is the cinematographer. Mahesh Narayanan is the editor. Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair composes the music.
Anugraheethan Antony has Sunny Wayne and 96 fame Gouri Kishan in the lead roles.
Prince Joy is the director. M Shijith is the producer. Naveen T Manilal has written the movie. Selvakumar S is the cinematographer and the music director is Arun Muraleedharan.