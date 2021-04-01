'Aarkkariyam' and 'Anugraheethan Antony' to release today (Apr 1)

Cinematographer Sanu John Varughese turns director with Aarkkariyam, which is releasing at the cinemas today.

Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sharafudheen are doing the lead roles. Santhosh T Kuruvilla and Aashiq Abu are the producers.

Sanu John Varughese, Rajesh Ravi and Arun Janardhanan are the writers. G Srinivas Reddy is the cinematographer. Mahesh Narayanan is the editor. Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair composes the music.