'Aarkkariyam' to stream soon in five OTT platforms

Cinematographer turned director Sanu John Varughese’s Aarkkariyam will release soon in five OTT streaming platforms.

Aarkkariyam, which released this year at the theatres will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Cave, Nee Stream, Filme and Roots.

Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sharafudheen are playing the lead in Aarkkariyam. The story is set during Covid pandemic outbreak times. Parvathy and Sharafudheen are a couple driving home from Mumbai to her house in Kerala. Biju Menon is playing a retired school teacher.