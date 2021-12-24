Aarohi Patel on shooting a wedding sequence in 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal'

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal' actress Aarohi Patel has shared her experience of shooting for the wedding sequence in the show.

In the coming episodes, Bajirao, played by Venkatesh Pande, will be seen getting married to Aarohi's Kashibai.

She says: "It is not easy to shoot for a wedding sequence, especially when you have to pull off such a heavy sari and jewelry. Being a Gujarati girl, I have also never witnessed a Maratha wedding like this."