Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley are 'very happy together'

Washington [US], February 9 (ANI): American football quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actor Shailene Woodley are tying the knot and the two could not be any happier.



As reported by Fox News, days after the 37-year-old NFL player dropped the big news of his engagement, a source spoke to People magazine to offer some insight into the couple's relationship.

"They are very happy together. It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?" the source told the outlet.

During Saturday night's NFL Honours, Rodgers accepted the award for this year's Most Valuable Player. In his acceptance speech, he took two brief moments to acknowledge that he got engaged this year and thanked his fiancee - though he did not mention Woodley's name.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career," Rodgers said.

As per Fox News, later, he mentioned his "fiancee" among the list of family and friends who he thanked. Days prior to his big reveal, a source told E! News that Rodgers and the 29-year-old star have been a "low key" couple for a while.

Previously, Rodgers dated Danica Patrick for two years but they split in July. Prior to that, he was romantically linked to actress Olivia Munn from 2014 until 2017.

Woodley was last linked to rugby player Ben Volavola, whom she reportedly met in Fiji while she was filming the movie 'Adrift'.

In January 2018, the actor confirmed her relationship with Volavola by sharing a photo on Instagram stories of her kissing the rugby player. The pair then made their red carpet debut at the film's premiere in May 2018. Woodley, however, said that they had split in an April 2020 interview with the New York Times. (ANI)

