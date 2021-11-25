'Aarya 2' trailer: Sushmita Sen gets fierce in second season

The trailer is laced with surprising twists and showcases Sushmita in a ferocious avatar willing to go all out for her family as she fights back with all her might.

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Sushmita Sen-starrer 'Aarya' is returning with its second season as the makers of the series have released the trailer and by the looks of it, this time it's going to have even more nerve-wracking thrill, more intense undertones of crime and higher stakes.

Shedding light on her character in the second season, Sushmita said, "After being nominated for the previous season for the International Emmy Awards, we are supercharged for the second season. Season 2 is not just about Aarya, a strong woman but also a warrior. The new chapter is a fascinating revelation of the character and has proved to be a huge learning for me as an actor. I challenged myself by donning Aarya in a new avatar and I hope that the audiences will appreciate her fierce, unapologetic self in the second season."

Tying together the key themes, creator and director of the show, Ram Madhvani said, "We are excited to present the trailer of 'Aarya 2'. Aarya, as a character, symbolises strength and vulnerability. She has to face her past so that she can save her family to protect her future. In the second season, the audiences encounter Aarya in a new light."

Explaining the character arc of the titular character, the director adds, "While in the first season, we saw her take the moral stand on the incidents around her life, this time we will see her emerge with a survival instinct like never before. We are grateful that Disney+ Hotstar and Endemol Shine have given the express creative liberty to reimagine the journey of Aarya in Season 2."

The second season of 'Aarya' portrays the journey of an unwilling outlaw and a mother battling the world of crime and the enemies, who are in hot pursuit of her family and children. The new season also stars Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana and Dilnaz Irani, among others.

Conceptualised and created for India by Ram Madhvani, the series is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series 'Penoza' by NL Film (Banijay Group) and is produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films. Season 2 of the crime thriller will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from December 10.

