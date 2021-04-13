Aarya Babbar continues shooting despite injury

The doctor suggested him to take a week off work to recover, but he returned on sets as scheduled.

Mumbai, April 13 ( IANS) Actor Aarya Babbar, who is currently shooting for a music video, met with a bike accident while giving a shot. However, he chose not to let the shoot schedule get delayed.

"As actors we need to be extremely professional and that includes working through pain barriers. I am glad that we could shoot as we wanted. So a job well done to the team," Aarya tells IANS.

The video's director Rohit Gangurde is clearly in awe of him. "I was shocked after I saw his injuries, more than the shoot my whole team was worried about his health because it was a major accident. We decided to cancel the shoot. After that, I spoke with Aarya and he suggested waiting till 12pm the next day. The next morning I woke up with a decision of cancelling the shoot, but Aarya was all set to continue to shoot! We completed the shoot as per plan. He never complained even about retakes," said the director.

The untitled track is composed by Chandan Saxena and also stars actress Shraddha Shinde.

