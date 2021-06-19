'Aarya' turns one: Namit Das says series gave him 'recognition an actor vies for'

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) The Sushmita Sen-starrer "Aarya" released last year on this day. Namit Das, who played an important role in the show, credits the web series for giving him recognition an actor vies for.

"I have so much to be grateful for as 'Aarya' completes a year. I got the opportunity to work with the gorgeous icon Sushmita Sen and the inspiring Chandrachur Singh. Moreover, the response of the viewers was phenomenal," said Namit, who played Jawahar, a character with negative shades.