'Aarya' turns one: Sushmita Sen posts a 'thank you' note

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Jun 19th, 2021, 20:21:25hrs
Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen took to social media on Saturday to celebrate one year of release of her web series "Aarya".

"She lost everything, to eventually find herself" #Aarya What a heart warming journey of self discovery!!! Happpyyyy First Anniversary of Aarya @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani @disneyplushotstarvip, the brilliant cast & crew Most importantly, THANK YOU to all you people who received Aarya with soooooo much love & appreciation," she wrote as caption with a still she posted on Instagram.

In another post, she uploaded a collage of pictures of every crew member and actor, who was part of the series. She captioned the second post as: "#TeamAarya #Gratitude #love #celebration. I love you guys."

The series directed by Ram Madhvani is now gearing up for the second season.

