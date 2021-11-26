Aascar Ravichandran announces ‘Anniyan’ remake with Jackie Chan and a Bollywood hero!

When director Shankar announced the Hindi remake of Anniyan with Ranveer Singh, the film's original producer Aascar Ravichandran had informed the media that the remake rights of the Tamil blockbuster belong to him. Ravichandran has also moved the court and filed complaints against Shankar in various film bodies.

Now, Ravichandran has announced that he is going to remake Anniyan in Hindi with Jackie Chan. According to the producer, he is planning to rope in a Bollywood hero and Jackie Chan for the film. Ravichandran has also added that as he has distributed many films of Jackie Chan in Tamil, the actor has given his nod for the remake. Jackie Chan was also the chief guest of Ravichandran's Dasavatharam featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead.

This sudden announcement has confused the trade.