Aashirvad Cinemas to release Dhanush's 'Karnan'

Aashirvad Cinemas is owned by Mohanlal's close aide Antony Perumbavoor and people consider it as the actor's own production house because they have produced several films of the Malayalam Superstar.

Malayalam cinema's ucky production house Aashirvad Cinemas is all set to release Dhanush's Karnan in Kerala.

Mohanlal has also posted the Malayalam poster of Karnan on Twitter." Best Wishes

@dhanushkraja & Team , #Karnan Releasing on April 9th. @antonypbvr @aashirvadcine

#AashirvadRelease", tweeted Mohanlal.

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame is directing the film, Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music, and Theni Eeshwar has cranked the camera.

Lal, Yogi Babu, Rajisha Vijayan, Natty, and Gouri Kishan are playing pivotal characters in Karnan.