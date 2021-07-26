Aastha Gill opens up on her fear of insects

Quizzed what is the most daring stunt she has ever performed in real life, the singer replied: "Not really performed any stunt before but I have done adventure sports like Bunjee Jumping, Skiing and it was fun!"

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Singer Aastha Gill, who has taken part in the latest season of the reality show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi", says she is scared of insects in real life!

Sharing her experience of being a part of season 11 of the stunts-based reality show, the singer added: "It is my television debut and Khatron Ke Khiladi has been one of my favourite shows when I was young. When I got this opportunity in the beginning, I was wondering if I would be able to do it but I also felt that I need some adventure in life. I think it is one of the best decisions of my life."

On the work front, Aastha is currently high on the success of her latest single "Paani paani", for which she has collaborated with rapper Badshah.

Talking about the same, she said: "It feels on top of the world and it's lovely to see so many reels and dance covers on the song. I'm so excited and overwhelmed with all the love. Honestly, I had anticipated it to be a grand song right from the beginning. It can fall nothing short of when there is Jacqueline (Fernandez) and Badshah Bhai. We had thoroughly enjoyed ourselves while working on this project and we were confident that the audience would enjoy it."

Opening up on her experience of working with Badshah once again, the singer said: "My experience with Badshah bhai has always been incredible. He is like family to me and when we work on a project, it is more like a family working together. Badshah bhai has always been very kind and guides me. It is such a chill vibe working with him. I would like to do more million songs with him!"

