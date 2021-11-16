Aayush Sharma: I just dont want to repeat myself

Aayush made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with 'Loveyatri', where he played a loverboy. Now, he will be seen playing an anti-hero in the 'Antim: The Final Truth', where he will be pitted against his brother-in-law and superstar Salman Khan.

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Aayush Sharma says that 'Antim: The Final Truth' is an opportunity for him to come out and showcase something really drastic from my first film 'Loveyatri', after which he was offered only "loverboy" roles, as he does not want to repeat himself.

Was he apprehensive to play a character with shades?

Aayush in a candid chat with IANS said: "No, I actually think it is interesting to play a grey character because I think we always paint people in black and white but I feel there are many layers to human beings. You might be a grey character or a dark person to someone or be someone's saviour... If you are wrong to the world but might be right to somebody. So that was quite interesting and was an important notion that I had in my head when I got into the film."

The 31-year-old star revealed what he was actually scared about.

"I was apprehensive about the darkness of the character because it is a very layered character. I did not know if I am qualified to perform this. I don't know if I will be able to showcase the multiple layers, complexities of his mind and that was something that was really scaring me."

He added: "But it was like an opportunity knocking at your door and I just had to do it. I needed to come out there and do something different."

The actor talked about how he was getting similar roles after 'Loveyatri'.

"After my first film I was getting so many offers of the same lover boy cute boy... I felt that it something I have done. I am not against it, I have done it and I just dont want to repeat myself in the same zone.... I thought it is an opportunity to come out and showcase something really drastic from my first film was," he said.

The film will be released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26.

Starring Salman, Aayush and Mahima Makwana, 'Antim: The Final Truth' is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.

