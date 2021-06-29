Aayush Sharma shares glimpse from 'Antim: The Final Truth' set

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actor Aayush Sharma on Tuesday shared a glimpse of his look as the gangster Rahuliya from the set of the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer "Antim: The Final Truth".
For his look, Aayush has beefed-up muscles and his signature accessories including a golden locket with 'R', rings and an earring. He wears a thin designer beard.
"Back @ it," he wrote, announcing his shoot on Instagram Stories along with a picture.
Aayush has a four-day schedule from June 28 to July and will shoot the climax in the city plus additional sequences with co-star Salman.
The team has been shooting from 7am till 4pm.
--IANS
