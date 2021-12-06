Aayush Sharma wants to try his hands in comedy

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Actor Aayush Sharma, who played the perfect loverboy in his debut film 'Loveyatri' and aced the character of a dreaded gangster in his latest release 'Antim: The Final Truth', says he now wants to make people laugh as he would like to try his hands in the comedy genre.

"I would love to get into comedy. Extremely amazing comedy," Aayush said while having a chat with IANS.