Abhay comes with experience, Karan with his freshness: 'Velle' director

Munjal said: "Abhay Deol and Karan Deol, both of them love their acting job, Karan comes with freshness and Abhay comes with his experience, so that way I got to know both of them well."

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Director Deven Munjal has shared his experience of working with actors Abhay Deol and Karan Deol in his upcoming film 'Velle'.

He added: "Me and Karan have done a lot of workshops together, which increased our bond with each other. We got to know each other well on the set and, on the other hand, we also got to learn a lot from Abhay's experience."

'Velle' a crime comedy-drama is all set to release in cinemas on December 10, the movie stars Karan alongside Abhay and Savant Singh Premi, Visshesh Tiwari, Ananya Singh, and Mouni Roy in a special appearance.

Munjal also shared that both Abhay and Karan have a few scenes together with each other and they have turned out to be great.

He added: "It's my first film so I have learned a lot from Abhay, it was all a learning process on the set. And was indeed great to have both Abhay and Karan on this project and I as a director learned a lot from 'Velle'."

ADF presents 'Velle' an Intercut Entertainment Pvt Ltd production, produced by Nandini Sharma, Aarushi Malhotra and Rajnish Khanuja, co-produced by Suniel Saini, Abhishek Nama, and directed by Deven Munjal.

