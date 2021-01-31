Abhay Deol flaunts his 'experiments with painting'

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Bollywood actor Abhay Deol has flaunted his artistic side on social media and showcased his experiments with painting.

Abhay posted a picture of his painting on Instagram to show it to his fans and followers.

"My experiments with painting. This from an old #burlesqueposter. Still incomplete, don't know if I want to finish it. But sharing it anyway," Abhay wrote as the caption.