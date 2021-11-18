Abhay Deol, Karan Deol's 'Velle' promises a heavy dose of laughter

The two-minute long trailer starts with Karan, who is described as a 'vella' and his three other friend bump into a girl in the school campus. The trio befriends the girl named Riya. The next moment the three boys and the girl are seen making a kidnapping plan.

The makers of the upcoming film 'Velle' starring Abhay Deol and Karan Deol unveiled the trailer on Thursday promising a joyride filled with excitement and laughter.

What follows next is a comedy of errors as Riya herself gets kidnapped and the kidnappers ask for a ransom of Rs. 10 Lakhs putting all the other three "velles" in stress.

Abhay is also introduced where he is shown narrating this story to actress Mouni Roy.

'Velle' is a unique crime comedy starring Abhay Deol, Karan Deol, Anya Singh, Savant Singh Premi, Visshesh Tiwari, and Mouni Roy in a special appearance.

Ajay Devgn Ffilms presents 'Velle', an Intercut Entertainment Pvt Ltd production, produced by Nandini Sharma, Aarushi Malhotra & Rajnish Khanuja, co-produced by Suniel Saini, Abhishek Nama, and directed by Deven Munjal.

The film is set to release in theatres on December 10, 2021.

