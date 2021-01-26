Abhay Deol-starrer '1962: The War In The Hills' to premiere on Feb 26

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) The Abhay Deol-starrer '1962: The War In The Hills', which is a series inspired by true events, will launch on February 26. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the series will take viewers back to November 1962, to narrate an untold story of valour.

"No better occasion than our Republic Day to salute our jawaans and warriors who tirelessly protect us round the clock. As a tribute, I am happy to release the first look of '1962: The War In The Hills'," said Abhay.

"It is an untold story of bravery and valour; and yet continues to be relatable to us today. Director Mahesh Manjrekar has presented a unique view in this war-epic," he added.

'1962: The War In The Hills' will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

--IANS

nn/vnc