Abhay Deol: Why do filmmakers only want to see me with moustache?

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actor Abhay Deol posted an update about a new project on his Instagram account on Thursday and also wondered aloud why he ends up donning a moustache in so many of his projects.

The actor shared a dimpled selfie that he captioned saying: "#pornstache is back! Why do film makers only want to see me with a mustache nowadays!? Tryna sex me down! Ah well, excited to tell you all that I'm starting a new project. One of the best scripts I've read in my entire career! I kid you not. The makers will share the details #staytuned!"