Abhijit Bichukale not entering 'Bigg Boss 15' as he tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Abhijit Bichukale, who was set to enter 'Bigg Boss 15' with Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as wild card contestants, will not be entering the house now as he has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 though it has not been confirmed by the channel.

Despite the fact that he was hoping to win the game with the support of the audience as he said in an interview before entering the house: "If I get the support of the audience, I can be the winner and no doubt in it." It must be unfortunate for his fans, who will miss out on his journey on the show.