Abhijit Bichukale to Rakhi: 'Is he your husband or is he on hire?'

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) As many people have posted on social media that Rakhi Sawant is simply passing off a cameraman as her husband on 'Bigg Boss 15', now the latest promo of shows Abhijit Bichukale saying that her husband Ritesh is "hired".

This infuriates Rakhi and she clarifies saying, "I have taken seven vows with him and he is not hired." In fact, Ritesh also intervenes and tells Abhijit that you are saying all this because it is in your mind.