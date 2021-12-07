Abhilash Thapliyal talks about his role in web series 'Faadu'

Abhilash recently shot to fame with the web show 'Aspirants'. He will be seen with the other cast members such as Saiyami Kher and Pavail Gulati.

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Actor and host Abhilash Thapliyal will be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's upcoming web series 'Faadu'. He is currently shooting for 'Faadu' in and around Mumbai and will be seen in a never seen before avatar.

The actor has been shooting in slums in and around Mumbai. While sharing his experience, the actor says: "Since we are shooting on actual locations, in the middle of a slum, it has been a bit of challenge for me physically. In one of the scenes, I was lying next to a sewer canal, with garbage, flies and mosquitoes all around me.

"Though initially it took me a little to adjust, shooting on actual locations has helped me develop empathy and made me realise the privileges that we take for granted."

He has previously done films like 'Dil Juunglee' starring Saqib Saleem and Taapsee Pannu and shows like 'Entertainment Ki Raat' and 'Comedy Circus'.

When asked about how this role was different from the ones he has done before, Abhilash replied: "I have just started getting mainstream projects, and hence every character gives me an opportunity to do something new.

"Roxie, my character on 'Faadu', is very different from not just what I have played before, but also the way I look. In fact, getting the look right takes approximately an hour every time."

--IANS

ila/ksk/