Abhimanyu Dassani excited about 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) As the trailer of the upcoming film 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' is released on Thursday, actor Abhimanyu Dassani who is playing the male protagonist alongside Sanya Malhotra, says that the film is a transformational journey for him.

He said, "I thoroughly enjoyed working with Sanya and Vivek on 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', it has been a transformational experience for me. The film beautifully sets up a tale of love, marriage, the struggles that follow and everything in between. I hope everyone enjoys the film."

Sharing her thoughts on the film Sanya, who plays Meenakshi in the film, added, "Returning to Netflix with 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' is like a homecoming for me after 'Pagglait' and 'Ludo'."

The film is directed by Vivek Soni who mentioned, "Meenakshi Sundareshwar will always be very special to me as this is my first film as a director. Working with Sanya and Abhimanyu on making this fresh and adorable love story come to life has been phenomenal. I look forward to presenting Meenakshi and Sundareshwar's love story to the audience."

The story of the film encapsulates the various interlinked aspects of relationships, joint families, the awkwardness in a new marriage and everything in between.

The film releases on November 5 on Netflix.

