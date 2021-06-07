Abhimanyu Dassani raises the bar with new workout video

  1. Sify.com
Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Actor Abhimanyu Dassani posted a jaw-dropping workout video in the reels section of Instagram on Monday, and the clip went viral within hours.

The clip captures the actor working out rigorously, with his well-defined muscles stealing the limelight.

"Don't give up till they know your story," he wrote as caption.

Abhimanyu has been training hard for his film "Nikamma". The film also stars Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia, who will feature in the song. It is directed by Sabbir Khan.

Abhimanyu will also be seen in "Meenakshi Sundereshwar" alongside Sanya Malhotra.

