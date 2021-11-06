Abhimanyu Singh on 'Sooryavanshi': It's not a typical baddie role

Talking about the film and how it happened to him, Abhimanyu said: "It is an opportunity given by Rohit Shetty to play the antagonist in his film. Everything on the set was so larger-than-life.

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actor Abhimanyu Singh, who plays an antagonist named Riaaz Hafeez in the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi', says he feels happy with the way his acting is appreciated by the audience.

"My character is not a typical baddie, he has his own ideology, does things for his people and is very real with an emotional undercurrent."

The film also features Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, Kumud Mishra among others.

'Sooryavanshi' is the first big-ticket theatrical Diwali release.

"This is just an apt film for the audience to bounce back and live to get back to the normal cinema," said the actor.

--IANS

aru/dc/ksk/