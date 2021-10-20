Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh to face off in 'Breathe' Season 3

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) The third season of mystery thriller 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' will have actors Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh locking horns. It is directed by Mayank Sharma.

The principal photography of the Amazon Original series has begun.

Created and Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the new season brings the face off between Abhishek and Amit to a climax while adding a new dimension to the story with the addition of Naveen Kasturia to the lead cast.