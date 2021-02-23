  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Abhishek Bachchan begins shooting in Agra jail for 'Dasvin'

Abhishek Bachchan begins shooting in Agra jail for 'Dasvin'

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Feb 23rd, 2021, 23:30:06hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Agra, Feb 23 (IANS) Shooting for 'Dasvin', starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nirmat Kaur, began at the Agra Central jail where a huge set has been created in circle number four.

Abhishek plays the character of Gangaram Choudhary, while Yami acts as a uniformed police official Jyoti Deshwal.

A huge crowd of fans has been following the actors, forcing the local police and the PAC to provide security cover.

The shooting is expected to continue for a month at different locations in Agra.

Abhishek has already released his first-look photos on the social media.

--IANS

bk/rs

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features