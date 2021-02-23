Abhishek Bachchan begins shooting in Agra jail for 'Dasvin'

Agra, Feb 23 (IANS) Shooting for 'Dasvin', starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nirmat Kaur, began at the Agra Central jail where a huge set has been created in circle number four.

Abhishek plays the character of Gangaram Choudhary, while Yami acts as a uniformed police official Jyoti Deshwal.