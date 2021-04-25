Abhishek Bachchan: Here's sending out a huge virtual hug to you all

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday sent virtual hugs for netizens. Abhishek said we need to spread love in times like these. The actor also suggested everyone to keep their masks on.

"Here's sending out a huge virtual hug to you all. RT and spread the love. In times like these, we need it. #MaskOn," Abhishek Bachchan tweeted on Sunday.