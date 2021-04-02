Abhishek Bachchan hopes to give 'biggest birthday present' to Ajay Devgn on April 8

Junior Bachchan hopped on to his Instagram account and posted an elegant picture with the birthday boy. Both the 'Bol Bachchan' stars are looking dashing as always while posing together for the camera lens.Abhishek wrote, "Happy birthday brother. @ajaydevgn I hope I can give you the biggest present on the 8th of April. Thank you for being you and for the immense support you have been to me always. Big love AJ!"On a related note, here April 8 apparently refers to the release date of Abhishek's much-anticipated thriller film 'The Big Bull' which has been produced by Ajay.The 'Tanhaji' star was quick to reply Abhishek on the post as he wrote, "AB Thank you. The countdown for The Big Bull has begun".Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn share a very good bond with each other and have often talked candidly about their friendship in various interviews.Other than 'Bol Bachchan', both the actors have worked together in movies like 'LOC: Kargil', 'Yuva', and 'Zameen'.Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, many other stars including Ajay's wife Kajol, veteran stars like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor and others showered the Padma Shri recipient actor with love and wishes.Earlier in the day, to commemorate his special day, the makers of his much-talked-about magnum opus 'RRR' unveiled a captivating motion poster featuring the first look of Ajay Devgn from the movie that is to release in multiple languages on October 13 this year.Apart from 'RRR', Ajay will also be seen in 'Gangubai Kathiwadi'. This film marks his on-screen reunion with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after two decades. Helmed by SLB, the film also stars Alia Bhatt. He also has 'Maidaan', 'Sooryavanshi', and 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' in his pipeline.While talking about his upcoming movie 'The Big Bull' helmed by Kookie Gulati and co-produced by Anand Pandit, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma, the film is slated to stream exclusively for the subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on April 8, 2021.The film was earlier set to release in October 2020 but was delayed owing to the coronavirus-led pandemic. The makers then decided to go for a direct-to-OTT release.The movie also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah among many more.A web show titled 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' tells the same story and was launched last year on SonyLIV. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the series made Pratik Gandhi, who played the titular role, the breakout star of 2020. The massively successful series named names and was not afraid to show the events as they happened decades back. (ANI)