Abhishek Bachchan: Please keep your mask on!

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday urged everyone to keep their masks on to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Abhishek posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen sporting a mask and sunglasses as he poses for the camera.

"Please, please, PLEASE KEEP YOUR MASK ON! If not for yourself, think about your family, elders, friends and loved ones. #maskup #maskon," Abhishek wrote as caption on the photo-sharing website.