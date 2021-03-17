Abhishek Bachchan sends birthday wishes to 'Big Sis' Shweta with throwback picture

The 'Guru' actor took to Instagram to share a childhood photo with the author who rang in her 47th birthday on Wednesday.The 'Dhoom' star shared the picture with Shweta that also featured their dad Amitabh Bachchan.In the snap, the 'Agneepath' actor can be seen holding Abhishek and Shweta in his arms.Penning down a wish to mark the day for his elder sister, the 'Dhoom' star wrote in the caption to the post, "Happy birthday to the big sis. Love you."Celebrity followers including Abhishek's good friend from the industry, filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and more than 53 thousand fans liked the post.Many chimed into the comments section as they extended birthday greetings to the author.On the work front, Abhishek is all set to unveil the trailer of his much-awaited film, 'The Big Bull' on March 19.The film will feature him as Hemant Shah and the teaser was narrated by Ajay Devgn who is also the producer of the film.Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah among many more. (ANI)