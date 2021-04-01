Abhishek Bachchan wraps Agra schedule of 'Dasvi'

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday informed that he has wrapped up shooting for the Agra schedule of his upcoming film "Dasvi".

Sharing a photograph of the Taj Mahal clicked from his hotel room, Abhishek wrote: "Not a bad view to wake-up to every morning! Thank you Agra for being so beautiful. Till next time. #tajmahal #wahtaj #dasvi #schedulewrap #incredibleindia #NoBuntyDidntTryAndSellTheTaj."