Abhishek Bajaj recalls shooting on sets of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' actor Abhishek Bajaj recalls the first day of his shoot and the reason director Abhishek Kapoor calls him 'Duryodhan' on the sets of the movie.

The actor said: "On the very first day of the shoot I walked in with 16 stitches on my hand and I had to pull a jeep. I was taken aback because I was training for my lower body but my upper body was weak because I was unable to train with 16 stitches on."