Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh to star in 'The Great Weddings of Munnes'

Created and produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'The Great Weddings of Munnes' is a Jio Studios Original web series that will premiere exclusively on Voot Select. The show stars Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh in the main lead.Directed by Sunil Subramani, the story is about a middle-class man's desperate attempts to marry the woman of his dreams leading to a series of hilarious misadventures. Principal photography will take place in Mathura, Agra, Hyderabad and Jaipur.Talking about the project, Banerjee said, "I always look for roles that challenge me as an actor and I was really looking for a good comedy script and this is a really funny story. When the makers approached me to play Munnes and narrated it to me, I was completely mind blown. We have begun shooting for the show in Rohtak and I am really looking forward to it."Talking about his venture into the OTT space, Raaj shared, "This is my first collaboration with Jio Studios and also my debut in the OTT world. With so many crime and thriller shows being made, I really felt that there should be a comedy show mounted as big as a Bollywood movie. The team at Jio Studios backed my vision and the collaboration has been great so far. Our aim is to change the trend and give the audience an entertaining ride."Thrilled for the upcoming project, Barkha also said, "I am thrilled to be a part of this laugh riot. My character is so interesting and something I can't wait to play. I'm also looking forward to sharing screen space with Abhishek for the first time. It promises to be a lot of fun."The web series has gone on floors and will be released in 2022. (ANI)