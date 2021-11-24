Abhishek Banerjee: Great actors and great ambience is what you need for a great show

The actor has all his fingers in the pie as his slate is packed with projects.

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Abhishek Banerjee, the actor-casting director who made a mark with 'Pitchers' and 'Paatal Lok', is currently in a happy place. All his releases have been loved by the audience and this year has been all about with work and signings for him.

Talking about working on his upcoming project 'The Great Wedding of Munnes', the actor shared, "I had a lot of fun during 'Dream Girl' and since then me and Raj sir have a special relationship. We have been waiting and wanting to work with each other and one day he just narrated me the story of 'The Great Wedding of Munnes' and I immediately loved what I heard. We were looking forward to collaborate, we have already started the shoot and it's already looking like a lot of fun."

Continuing on the subject, "Great actors and great ambience is what you need for a great show so I am looking forward. I can't begin to express my happiness, this year has been by far the best year for me and a lot of projects have come my way and I just feel so overwhelmed with all the releases that happened this year and are lined up for the next year."

Other than his upcoming show, Abhishek has multiple projects under his belt with the likes of 'Bhediya', 'Aankh Micholi', 'Dostana 2' and a yet-to-be-titled Telugu thriller film.

The first look of the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Bhediya' will be out Thursday. The actor was most recently seen playing a lawyer in the Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Rashmi Rocket' and was praised for his part.

