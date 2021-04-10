Abhishek Banerjee is all praise for 'Ajeeb Daastaans' director Raj Mehta

"Raj Mehta is truly one of the best directors I have worked with. The amazing thing I always recall about Raj is from the time when 'Good Newwz' had not released. I remember him being under pressure to finish the post-production of the film but he made the process such an easy ride," said Abhishek.

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee features in Raj Mehta's segment of the upcoming anthology film "Ajeeb Daastaans", and he can't stop gushing about the director, who shot to fame helming the 2019 comedy "Good Newwz".

Raj Mehta's segment in "Ajeeb Daastaans" is titled "Khilauna", and features Abhishek with child star Inayat Verma and actress Nushrratt Bharuccha. Although Mehta is primarily known as a maker of the feel-good comedy "Good Newwz", "Khilauna" is defined by a shocking dark twist.

"It was commendable. I couldn't believe that someone with his sense of humour is making this dark story! I really enjoyed the shoot which is usually a rarity when you are shooting for a dark subject. And that was possible for Raj and the entire crew."

"Ajeeb Daastaans" is slated to see an April 16 release on Netflix.

Abhishek's kitty is full with upcoming projects like Akarsh Khurana's "Rashmi Rocket", Amar Kaushik's "Bhediya", Umesh Shukla's "Aankh Micholi" and Satram Ramani's "Helmet".

--IANS

abh/vnc