Abhishek Banerjee learnt ironing thanks to 'Ajeeb Daastaans' role

Starring in Raj Mehta's chilling segment "Khilauna" along with Nushrrat Bharuccha and child actor Inayat Verma, Abhishek says he loved the experience.

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who plays a laundryman in the upcoming anthology "Ajeeb Daastaans", has never used an iron in his life! He had to stand around for hours and notice how the neighbourhood 'presswalas' go about with their work.

"My role was that of a pressman and the fun part is I do not know how to iron, even with a normal home iron, let alone those big bulky coal ones. The first time when Raj watched me try, he knew I was no good!" Abhishek laughs.

The actor, who is also a casting director, says he had to learn from scratch.

"I had to learn it from scratch and realised that this was something my father and wife wanted me to learn all my life, and it's finally happening on the sets of Ajeeb Daastaans. The time we spent together on the sets was fun despite the intense learning experience and the dark storyline," he recalls.

The actor is happy that he can at least iron his clothes now, after shooting for the film.

"It did not feel like work at all and I'm glad I can at least iron and fold my clothes," he says.

"Ajeeb Daastaans" is set to release on April 16 on Netflix.

