Abhishek Banerjee: Never felt that the mannequin was lifeless

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who has acted along with a mannequin in a whole segment in the upcoming anthology - Ankahi Kahaniya - says he never felt it was a lifeless object and not his real co-star.

Sharing his experience Abhishek mentioned, "I think I never felt that it's (mannequin) lifeless. I always felt that I could see her smile. I do not know how this was possible and I don't have an answer to that. I feel it was the beauty of the story and the credit for this goes to the writers. I think somewhere we all need that one friend, one company, with whom we can, once we come home from work, just talk. We can share our sorrows with them and the script made me feel that with Pari it was possible. Pari was my friend, she was made for my character but even today I consider her my friend. Her smile will stay with me forever. Usually, actors take the energy from co-actors, we listen to each other's dialogues and react to each other's emotions. I was wondering how I would be able to react to a lifeless object but it did not feel like that for a second when we started off. It was quite a unique and very outward experience."