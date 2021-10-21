Abhishek Banerjee on success of 'Rashmi Rocket' and enjoying audience's attention

2021 has been really special for him as it brought his acting prowess to its full glory with projects like 'Ajeeb Daastaans', 'Helmet', 'Ankahi Kahaniyan' and 'Rashmi Rocket'. He will also be making a foray into Telugu cinema with a yet-to-be-titled film, alongside Anand Deverakonda and Manasa Radhakrishnan.

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Abhishek Banerjee has come a long way. From a small but eye-catching role in Aamir Khan-starrer 'Rang De Basanti' and 'Pitchers' to the newly-released 'Rashmi Rocket', his rise has been truly meteoric.

In addition to being an actor, Abhishek is a highly accomplished casting director. He co-owns the agency Casting Bay along with his friend Anmol Ahuja where they cast actors in advertisements, films as well as web series. Being a part of Kirori Mal college's dramatics society, 'The Players' in his formative years and handling the casting for a wide variety of content has made Abhishek what he is today, an actor par excellence who bowls the audience over with his stellar performances with superhuman consistency.

'Rashmi Rocket' has opened to some great reviews and his work is being singularly praised. Abhishek recently opened up on his happiness after learning about the audience's response to his part in the film. Abhishek told IANS, "I am on cloud nine. The response I have received for the role of 'Eshit' is truly overwhelming."

The film is special for him as it allowed him to cross one thing off his checklist. The actor adds, "Playing a lawyer was always on my wish list. Really happy that everyone enjoyed the performance. The love for 'Rashmi Rocket' keeps pouring in from the audience and industry. This should help me bag even more interesting projects."

Talking about his expectations from the coming year, the actor said, "I am really looking forward to 2022 now as I have some very cool projects lined up which might surprise the audience again. Fingers crossed."

Abhishek has carved a niche for himself with his comedic roles. His perfect timing and the punchy style of mouthing the dialogues can trigger comedy even in the most unexpected situations. However, of late the actor's versatility has been winning hearts all over and he has been leveraging the attention of audience and filmmakers by signing on exciting projects one after the other.

Currently, he has four projects right up his alley which include 'Aankh Micholi', 'Dostana 2', an unannounced project and 'Bhediya', where he will be seen reprising his much loved role from 2018 horror comedy 'Stree'.

