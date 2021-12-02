Abhishek Banerjee's acting masterclass: Focus on voice modulation, body language

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) There's a reason Abhishek Banerjee has risen to the ranks of one of the leading character actors in the country.

It's his commitment to the craft, the ability to hold the nerve of his character and his sheer will to excel in his art.

Breaking down his process, Abhishek said, "As an actor it's my job to pull off different characters. If I can't do it correctly I won't consider myself as an actor. Since the very beginning I was always focused on my voice modulation, body language and understanding of the character."