Abhishek Banerjee's first look as a lawyer from 'Rashmi Rocket' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Actor Abhishek Banerjee will be seen playing the role of a lawyer in 'Rashmi Rocket'.



On Tuesday, the makers of the film unveiled the first look of Abhishek's character. In the image, he can be seen sporting a black blazer, white shirt and a lawyer's tie with specs.

Speaking more about his role, Abhishek said, "I always wanted to be a lawyer because I was really good at debate competitions in my school. But, I never wanted to become a lawyer, I always wanted to act - that's the best part about acting. You can play all the different career choices that you skipped in your life."

He added, "This is my first white-collar role and I'm very excited about it. I think Akarsh is a great director, Taapsee is of course inspiring all of us by the hard work she's doing and Priyanshu is an actor to look forward to. They're all very good friends of mine so it was a great atmosphere on set also. This film has been a great learning experience for me."

Helmed by Akarsh Khurana, 'Rashmi Rocket' stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It will release on Zee5 on October 15. (ANI)

