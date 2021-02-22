Abhishek Kapoor remembers 'crown jewel' Sushant as 'Kai Po Che' turns 8

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor recalled working with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday. Kapoor had directed Sushant in Kai Po Che and the film, which was released eight years ago on this day, had marked the actor's debut in Bollywood.

"The thrill of starting this journey with a new team hungry 2 give their best at the dawn of their careers stands most vividly in mind..One cant quantify the love our film continues to receive over the years, neither can we quantify the pain we feel at the loss of our crown jewel," Kapoor tweeted.