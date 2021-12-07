Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajut as 'Kedarnath' clocks 3 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath', which starred late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role, has completed three years since its release today.



Marking the special occasion, Abhishek took to Instagram and penned an emotional note in the beloved memory of Sushant, who breathed his last on June 14, 2020.

"It still raises my hair to think of the sheer passion and the absolute devotion it took to make this saga see the light of day.. But the fruits of one's labour taste the sweetest when you know you dropped every last shred of sweat to sow them in the first place.. Immensely grateful to the entire cast & crew for braving this endeavour to the T," he wrote.

For the unversed, Sushant had essayed the role of Mansoor, a porter, in 'Kedarnath'.

Remembering Sushant, Abhishek added, "Amidst all the gratitude and love, I can't help but be reminded of the grave loss of this extraordinary soul who remains etched to the legacy of this film. I can still feel Mansoor there in the sacred mountainscapes looking right back at me with his characteristic smile reflecting all the innocence & beauty in this world.''

'Kedarnath' marked the debut of Sara Ali Khan in Bollywood. (ANI)

