Abhishek Nigam: My dog 'Wasooli' the best thing to happen to us last year

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Nigam says his pet dog helped him retain sanity during lockdown. The dog Wasooli is a shih-tzu, and Abhishek brought him home last year, just before the pandemic set in.

"I think we got him right before the Covid crisis came. During the lockdown, he has been just the best thing ever that happened to us. We stayed unaffected mentally only because of him. He kept us all entertained and grateful all the time," the actor told IANS.