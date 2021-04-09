Abhishek posts throwback pic of mother Jaya on her birthday

The picture also has a signature by Jaya in the bottom.

Abhishek posted a throwback picture of the veteran actress on Instagram from her younger days and wrote: "Happy birthday Ma! Love you."

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bachchan penned a birthday message for his mother and politician Jaya Bachchan on Friday.

Jaya Bachchan made her film debut as a teenager in the 1963 film "Mahanagar" by renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray. She was later seen in films like "Guddi", "Uphaar", "Mili" and "Sholay".

In 1973, she married Amitabh Bachchan. The couple has two children -- Abhishek and Shweta Nanda Bachchan.

Abhishek's latest work is "The Big Bull", which is based on the securities scam of 1992, and broadly outlines the story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

The film also stars Ileana D'Cruz.

--IANS

dc/vnc