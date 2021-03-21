Abraham-Hashmi 'Mumbai Saga' rakes in Rs 5.22 crore over two days

The film minted a total of Rs 2.40 crore on the second day of its release, witnessing a 0.42 per cent drop from the opening day, according to estimates by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The crime-thriller, he said had earned Rs 2.82 crore on its first day.Film critic and movie trade analyst Adarsh posted on Twitter, "#MumbaiSaga Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr. Total: 5.22 cr. #India biz."The collection of the film is low as compared to Janhvi Kapoor-starrer horror-comedy film 'Roohi' which released on March 11. The movie had earned Rs 3.06 crore on its first day.Set in the 1980s and 1990s, 'Mumbai Saga' also stars Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Gulshan Grover among others. The film is helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like 'Kaabil', 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'Kaante'.The gangster drama has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir. (ANI)