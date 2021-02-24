Abrid Shine’s next has Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali

Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali will play the male leads in director Abrid Shine’s forthcoming movie. The shooting of the movie will start soon in Rajasthan. The next schedule is in Kochi.

Nivin Pauly played the hero in Abrid Shine’s first two movies, 1983 and Action Hero Biju. The director has then made Poomaram and last year’s The King Fu Master.