Abrid Shine’s next has Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali

Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali will play the male leads in director Abrid Shine’s forthcoming movie. The shooting of the movie will start soon in Rajasthan. The next schedule is in Kochi.
Nivin Pauly played the hero in Abrid Shine’s first two movies, 1983 and Action Hero Biju. The director has then made Poomaram and last year’s The King Fu Master.
Nivin has Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham ready for release. Kanakam Kamini Kalaham is in the post production stage. The shooting of Padavettu had to be stopped due to Covid 19 restrictions.
Asif Ali has Kunjeldho ready for release.
